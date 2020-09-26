Dubai [UAE], September 25 (ANI): After suffering a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni admitted that the side was lacking steam in the batting department.

CSK was unable to chase down the total of 176 against Delhi and was restricted to just 131/7 stumbling to a 44-run defeat.

Dhoni once again came out to bat at number six, but he walked out to the ground with CSK at 98/4 in the 15th over.

"I don't think it was a good game for us. The wicket did slow down a bit, there was no dew, but I think we are lacking steam in the batting department. We need to figure that out. The break in the next seven days is the best chance we could get: give them match simulation and look for the right balance," Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

CSK skipper further added that Ambati Rayudu will be available for the next clash.

"If you look at the bowling department, there are not all consistent. We are one batsman heavy, and we can only think of getting one more bowler, we need some signs that they can take the extra load. Rayudu should play the next match so he gives us the room to experiment with the extra bowler," he added.

Dhoni also admitted that the CSK bowlers need to get better with their line and length. The CSK skipper also said that the spinners need to reduce the number of boundary bowls to create more pressure on the opposition.

"There are quite a few things we can think about. We are one batter extra to start off, so the players need to step up. We need to get better with our lengths, lines and pace. I think the spinners have not come to the party yet. We are bowling good deliveries, but we are giving away the boundary deliveries bit too often. I'll ask the players as there have been quite a few dropped catches. The players are not used to play under such lights, maybe the trajectory comes in the way. Now that you have said it, this can be an excuse for those dropped catches," said Dhoni.

CSK will now have a six-day break before they take on SunRisers Hyderabad in their next game at Dubai International Stadium on October 2. (ANI)

