Dubai [UAE], October 25 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday confirmed that the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played in Dubai.

The first qualifier of the playoffs stage will also be held at the Dubai International Stadium while the eliminator and second qualifier will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

All the playoff matches for the IPL 2020 will be held at 7:30 PM IST. The Women's T20 Challenger Trophy will be held in Sharjah and all four matches will go ahead at the same venue.

For the Women's Challenger Trophy, all the matches will start from 7:30 PM IST except the second match between Velocity and Trailblazers as that will be played from 3:30 IST in the afternoon.

The All-India Women's Selection Committee has also announced Meghna Singh as Mansi Joshi's replacement in Velocity.

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 4-9. On October 11, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the squads and schedule for the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge. Last year's finalist Supernovas will be taking on Velocity in the opening game on November 4.

The squads for all three teams are as follows:

Trailblazers -- Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemlatha, Nuzhat Parween, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

Velocity -- Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam, M Anagha.

Supernovas -- Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Shashikala Sriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik. (ANI)

