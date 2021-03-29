Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Axar Patel and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer assembled at Delhi Capitals' team hotel in Mumbai on Monday ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League.

"The players will be in quarantine for one week," the franchise said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, England pacer Chris Woakes also arrived in Mumbai to link up with Delhi Capitals.

As per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms. Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning the negative results, they will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting was also on his way on Sunday to link up with the team's squad for the upcoming edition of the IPL, beginning April 9.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Ponting had said: "Staying safe, on my way to join @delhicapitals and get things started for #IPL2021. Can't wait."

On Sunday, the Delhi-based franchise announced the appointment of former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra as the team's assistant coach. On his appointment, Ratra in a statement, said: "I am honoured to join Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach. This is a very exciting team to work with, abundant with talent. I can't wait to meet the team and contribute to its success. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this wonderful opportunity."

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

