Dubai [UAE], September 24 (ANI): Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje on Friday said he does not think about bowling fast when he goes out to the park to play for his team.

Delhi Capitals is currently at the top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table. The side had defeated SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday by eight wickets. Nortje had managed to take two wickets in the match, including the scalp of opening batsman David Warner. But what impressed everyone was the pace he generated.

"It is a question I get a lot. It (bowling fast) is not something I think about when I am on the field. Obviously, when you are training and are working on your strength, that is when you think about it. This is what motivates me, when I am on the field, I am just trying to hit the length," said Nortje while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

"It is about finding the right lengths, whether it is with the new ball or old ball. Yorkers and bouncers in between, every wicket is a bit different. It all depends on how the wicket is playing. I think it is about trying to adapt every day as quickly as possible. It is just about adapting and finding the right line. It is about taking the pitch out of it," he added.

When asked about fitness update on Marcus Stoinis, Nortje said: "We are just waiting on some results. He looks good, he is fine. I spoke to him this morning, but we are just waiting for some results. He had gone for a scan."

Talking about Avesh Khan as a fast bowler, the Proteas pacer said: "There are some of us who have been looking at him on how he has been landing his yorkers. He has been so good for us. It was nice to see him in India on how he landed his yorkers when the pressure was on him. It was nice to see how he has been progressing. I am sure he is holding on to his yorkers for the games where the pressure is on. He has got a bright future ahead of him."

Delhi Capitals will next square off against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. "Abu Dhabi wicket is a bit on the slower side. We have to be quick to assess. It is not going to be an easy game, heat will be a major factor. Hopefully, we can just control our skills. We need to focus on how we go as a side. We are looking forward to tomorrow," said Nortje.

When asked about the captaincy of Rishabh Pant, Nortje said: "It is difficult to say after one game. Obviously, just simple things, he is good with angles, really nice to have him as a wicketkeeper and captain." (ANI)

