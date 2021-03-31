Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting on Wednesday said that wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant deserves to lead the franchise looking at his recent performances.

Ponting's remarks came as Pant was announced as Delhi Capitals skipper on Tuesday. Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury.

"Unfortunate that Shreyas will miss the tournament, but looking forward to seeing @RishabhPant17 grab his opportunity. It's well deserved for his recent performances and he's coming in with a lot of confidence. I'm convinced captaincy will make him an even better player," tweeted Ponting.

Delhi Capitals has appointed Pant as the captain of the side for the upcoming season of the IPL. The wicket-keeper batsman will step in as skipper for the 14th edition of the tournament, for the injured Shreyas Iyer, who had hurt his left shoulder during the recently concluded India-England ODI series.

Off late, Pant has been in remarkable form and he has given some match-winning performances in the series against Australia and England. Of all his performances, the ones at Brisbane (fourth Test against Australia) and Ahmedabad (fourth Test against England) stand out from the rest.

On his new role, Pant in a statement said, "Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals."

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said, "The previous two seasons under Shreyas' leadership have been incredible, and the results speak for themselves. This is a tremendous opportunity for young Rishabh, who is coming off successful stints against Australia and England which will no doubt give him the confidence needed to take on a new role that comes with a lot more responsibility. The coaching group is excited to work with him, and we can't wait for the season to get started."

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

The IPL 2021 is slated to begin on April 9 with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locking horns in the tournament opener. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)