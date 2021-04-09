Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Ahead of their first match in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre shared valuable tips with the players during the training session.

The IPL 2020 will kick start on Friday with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locking horns in the tournament opener. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Ahead of their first match, the Capitals held a full-fledged training session, in which players were seen sweating it out. While the players honed their respective skills, Amre not only shared tips, but also gave valuable feedback to the cricketers.

"Mentally aim for a six, you will at least get a four. Timing is important, timing will generate the power and you'll hit a six. Hold your shape and then generate power," Amre told Ajinkya Rahane in the video posted by Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, CSK has signed Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood for IPL 14.

The left-arm quick has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is so far. This is Behrendorff's second IPL team, having represented Mumbai Indians in 2019 where he played five matches and picked as many wickets.

Earlier in the month, Hazlewood pulled out of the IPL. He was set to depart for India with Australia's IPL-bound players, but the pacer decided to give this year's IPL a miss in order to spend some time with his family. (ANI)

