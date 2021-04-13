Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson did all he could but still wasn't able to take his side over the line against Punjab Kings here at the Wankhede on Monday.

Samson's fighting hundred went in vain as Arshdeep Singh held his nerves in the final over to help Punjab Kings register a thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals.

"I don't have words to explain my feelings, very close game, came close but unfortunately. I don't think I could have done anything more, timed it well, but unfortunately couldn't clear the man in the deep," Samson told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game.

KL Rahul's calm and composed knock, aided by Deepak Hooda's belligerent hitting, helped Punjab Kings post 221 in the allotted 20 overs.

"It's all part of the game (when asked about the bowlers going for plenty from both sides), we thought the wicket was getting better and we could chase the target down. Despite the loss, I think the team played really well," said Samson.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper feels his second half of the stunning knock was his best innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The second part of my innings was my best IPL performance. But I went back to the basics, communicated with my partners, accepted they were bowling well, rotated strike early, and got into my rhythm. I really enjoy my shots, but I come to the present after playing them," said Samson.

"When I am in the zone, and watching the ball well, the sixes come out naturally, and in that process, I tend to lose my wickets also. Happy to play that way no matter what. (Batting long) mainly about trusting yourself and the process," he added.

Rajasthan Royals will now lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Thursday. (ANI)

