Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers has said that the fear of failure always pushes him to focus more on the ball and not think too much about anything else.

AB de Villiers's remarks come as RCB get ready to lock horns against David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium later on Wednesday.

"I try to play the situations that I am confronted with in the best possible way. That sounds very simple, but the fact of the matter is when you bat in the middle-order, the situation changes everytime. So it's a matter of adapting and trying to get in and feel comfortable at the wicket. Once you get going, there is always a little bit of momentum shift and once that happens, it is upto me to make the most of it. The fear of failure always pushes me to focus more on the ball, I feel if I can get a start then my chances are much better and to cross the line for the guys," said de Villiers in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

Harshal Patel had delivered a stunning bowling performance before AB de Villiers' masterclass took RCB home against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening game of IPL. Harshal had picked five wickets (three in the final over) to restrict Rohit Sharma's side to 159.

"All the experts need to know I am ready. I haven't played any games but I have worked really really hard. It is all about as a professional sportsperson to come into the tournament when you feel comfortable and knowing where is your game at. I reached the stage few weeks back where I knew I am ready to play tomorrow, which is a good space to be in. Two weeks ago, I knew I was ready for the IPL but that does not guarantee success but I try and do the hard yards and hopefully it shows in the middle," said de Villiers.

"The last game I played was in the last IPL but that does not mean I did not put any hard yards, I started my preparation two months ago, but staying fit and then I started hitting cricket balls two months ago," he added.

De Villiers had played a knock of 48 to help RCB win the match against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 opener last Friday. (ANI)

