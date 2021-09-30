Sharjah [UAE], September 30 (ANI): Josh Hazlewood picked three wickets as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to 134/7 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Hazlewood first dismissed Jason Roy and then came back to pick two more wickets in the 17th over as CSK restricted SRH to a below-par total.

Batting first, SRH got off to a bad start as the side lost opening batsman Jason Roy in the fourth over with 23 runs on board.

Wriddhiman Saha meanwhile counter-attacked and took SRH's score to 41 at the end of the powerplay. Dwayne Bravo removed skipper Kane Williamson in the seventh over to put SRH again on backfoot.

Wickets kept falling at regular intervals as SRH lost Priyam Garg and Saha within the span of 10 balls. Saha played a good hand with 44 as SRH were reduced to 74/4.

Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma did try to score some runs but weren't able to impress with the bat as Hazlewood dismissed two wickets in the 17th over.

SRH collapsed from 109/4 to 117/7 within two overs. In the end, the side was only able to score 134/7 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

Brief Scores: SRH 134/7 (Wriddhiman Saha 44; Abhishek Sharma 18; Josh Hazlewood 3-24) (ANI)

