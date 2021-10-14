Sharjah [UAE], October 14 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Venkatesh Iyer said he was just playing his own game and trying to analyze the situation in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Needing 136 runs to win, KKR were off to a brisk start, courtesy Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer. The duo cashed in on all the scoring opportunities and took KKR to 51/0 in the first six overs. But they lost the plot in the closing stages and it took Tripathi's six off Ashwin in the final over to take KKR over the line.

In a video posted on the IPL website, Iyer interacted with the former Australian cricketer and KKR's chief mentor David Hussey.

"I wasn't chasing 136, I just went out there to bat. I just wanted to play first six overs and then see what the situation is," said the KKR opener.

KKR had won only two games in the first leg of the IPL in India but the side came stronger in the second leg in UAE and won five out of the seven games.

"The brand of cricket that the KKR is playing and by KKR I just don't mean the cricketers who are playing out there but the entire management," said Iyer after being asked by Hussey about the biggest turn-around for the team.

"The way we are thinking, the way we are going about the things that are the real turn around for us. The intent we are showing not just on the field but off the field is that what brought us here," he added.

Iyer also said that he will not treat the final as the big game and will try to give his best.

"I will just rest up tomorrow (Thursday) and I am not going to treat it as a final or big game. I will just play my game and give my best and that's what the entire team is going to do," said Iyer.

KKR has set up the blockbuster final showdown against Chennai Super Kings, which will take place in Dubai on Friday. (ANI)

