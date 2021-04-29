Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 29 (ANI): After registering a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said that right-handed batsman Prithvi Shaw is a very talented player and he can do wonders if the side shows confidence in his abilities.

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan starred with the bat as Delhi Capitals defeated KKR by seven wickets here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. Shaw and Dhawan played knocks of 82 and 46 respectively as Delhi Capitals registered a win with 21 balls to spare. With this win, Delhi moved to the second spot in the points table with 10 points.

"Prithvi Shaw is a talented player, we all know that. But if you give him the confidence he can do wonders. Was only telling him to play the normal game. In this kind of match, we can afford to think of a run rate. The only thing we talk about with youngsters is to just enjoy cricket, do your best," Pant told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"Lalit is an allrounder. Hasn't got a chance to bat but he'll learn. In the last match, we only lost by one run, so as a team we talk about we don't have to change anything. Definitely enjoying captaincy," he added.

Earlier, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav scalped two wickets each as Delhi Capitals restricted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a score of 154/6 in the allotted 20 overs. For KKR, Shubman Gill got going with the bat as he played a knock of 43 runs. Andre Russell and Pat Cummins also played useful knocks of 45 and 11 respectively but KKR had to settle with a below-par score.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Punjab Kings on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)

