Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Harbhajan Singh said that there is nothing wrong with Kuldeep Yadav's bowling and he reckons the left-arm spin bowler would regain his form.

KKR registered a win in their opening match of the IPL 2021 season after defeating SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs on Sunday. Eoin Morgan's side will next take on Mumbai Indians later today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"It's been three-four years since I left Mumbai Indians. I was there with CSK for the last couple of years. But this season I am playing for Ami KKR, and I am going to do whatever I had been doing for MI and CSK, and even better to help KKR get the Cup. I am hoping this is my time to be in the purple form! So yeah, good to be in purple," Harbhajan told kkr.in.

Talking about Kuldeep Yadav who hasn't been at his best off late, Harbhajan said: "When he entered the Indian team, no one taught him how to bowl. Whatever he did was his own merit reflecting in his bowling. The merit is still there and he has only gotten better with time."

"There are times when you bowl good spells and yet you don't get wickets. It happened with all the renowned bowlers. I don't see anything wrong with Kuldeep. He has been a match-winner and I know he is going to come good for KKR and also Team India soon," he added.

Harbhajan just bowled one over against SunRisers Hyderabad and he bowled the opening over of the SunRisers innings against David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha. But after, Harbhajan was not called back to bowl.

"Whenever I see I need to chip in with my knowledge when it comes to talking to the spinners or even batters on how to play certain shots against spinner, I do talk to them and try to contribute whatever way I can. I want to give it all I have to the team so that they can be better at their own game," said Harbhajan. (ANI)

