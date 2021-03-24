New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Wednesday arrived in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Taking to Twitter Mumbai Indians wrote, "Our MasterMInd has checked in. Great to have you back, @MahelaJay! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021."

Earlier in the day, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina and few members of the Delhi Capitals' squad also arrived in the city.

The all-rounder posted stories on his Instagram account that started with him getting inside the airport, landing in Mumbai, and then starting his quarantine period in the city.

The MS Dhoni-led side had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table. Raina had missed the IPL 2020 season after pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons but will play in this year's cash-rich league.

A few members of the Delhi Capitals' squad, including pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, leg-spinner Amit Mishra and all-rounder Lalit Yadav assembled at the team hotel in Mumbai. The players arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday and they will now undergo quarantine until March 30.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener on April 9. Mumbai Indians will be playing their first nine games at slow and low Chennai and Delhi tracks.

IPL 13 runners-up Delhi Capitals will kickstart their preparations for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league from March 30.

The final of the 14th edition of the tournament will be played on May 30 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad. Playoffs will also be played at the same venue.

One of the highlights of this edition of the IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)