New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

At the time of the toss for the 'El Clasico' of the IPL, MI skipper Rohit Sharma said: "We will bowl first. Looks like a good pitch, will get better and better as the game progresses. We have some tactical changes, it's important to understand the conditions and the opposition. James Neesham comes in place of Jayant Yadav. For us, every game is important, don't want to look too forward, tick all the small boxes and get things right."

On the other hand, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said: "We were looking to field first as well, the last game we played, the pitch got better and better as the game progressed. All the teams in this IPL are very good, the team which plays well on that day will win. No changes for us."

Mumbai Indians made two changes to their lineup as they brought in Dhawal Kulkarni and James Neesham in place of Jayant Yadav and Nathan Coulter-Nile. On the other hand, CSK did not make any changes to the line-up.

CSK is currently at the top position with 10 points from 6 games in the IPL points table while Mumbai is at the fourth spot with 6 points from 6 games.

In their last game, CSK defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets while Mumbai Indians outclassed Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Teams: CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult. (ANI)

