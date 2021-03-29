Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): After fulfilling national duty, Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal), and Suryakumar Yadav on Monday linked up with the Mumbai Indians squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

India defeated England in the third ODI by seven runs on Sunday to clinch the three-match series 2-1. After this, the trio joined the Mumbai Indians squad in Mumbai.

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians posted a video in which Pandya brothers and Suryakumar can be seen arriving in Mumbai.

"Firstly really happy and very proud to represent India. It was always my dream to play for the country. It feels great and I was really happy to be part of such an amazing unit. And now, that role is over and I am back to my Mumbai Indians family. Looking ahead to unbelievable times ahead," said Suryakumar in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.

The IPL 2021 will kick off from April 9 and in the tournament opener, defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be locking horns against each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Suryakumar had made his India debut in the T20I series against England, and he went on to play two quality knocks in the fourth and fifth T20I. He was also picked in the ODI squad, but he did not get a game.

Hardik played a knock of 64 runs in the third ODI, while Krunal had scored a fifty on his ODI debut in the first match of the three-game series. (ANI)

