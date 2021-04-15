Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): After registering a thrilling three-wicket win against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson on Thursday said that he thought gaining a victory would be tough when his side was reduced to 42/5 at one stage.

Back against the ball, left-handed batsman David Miller produced a 62-run knock and it was followed by Chris Morris' cameo of 36 runs off just 18 balls as Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Miller played a knock of 62 runs. The left-handed batter came out to bat with the score at 17/3, and he guided Rajasthan's innings. And with 27 needed off the final two overs, Morris stepped up to the occasion to take his side over the line with two balls to spare. With this win, Rajasthan has registered their first victory in this edition of the IPL.

"Had some hopes with Miller and Morris to come but to be really honest I thought that it was tough from there and I think the boys did really well to get over the line. It's about reading the conditions. Was a bit sticky to start with," Samson told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"Hard lengths and mixing up with the variations was the key. That's also our strength - three left-armers. They are slightly different from the others so we can use them in a different way. We had a chat with Sakariya, he was very confident and very clear," he added.

Samson had denied the strike to Chris Morris in the first game as RR needed five runs of the final two balls against Punjab Kings. Samson then was dismissed on the final ball of the game and Punjab gained a victory by four runs.

Talking about the decision in the first game, Samson said: "Always sit back and review my game. If I play that match again 100 times I would not take the single."

Earlier, an inspired bowling performance by Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, and Mustafizur Rahman helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Delhi Capitals to 147/8. Delhi kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and although skipper Rishabh Pant played a knock of 51, Rajasthan managed to maintain a stranglehold over the opposition.

For Rajasthan Royals, Unadkat returned with three wickets while Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)