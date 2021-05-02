New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): After suffering a 55-run loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson said that his side will have lengthy discussions on including David Warner back in the playing XI going ahead.

Jos Buttler's masterful 124-run knock was followed by a spirited bowling performance as RR defeated SRH by runs here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

For RR, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman scalped three wickets each. For SRH, Manish Pandey was the top scorer after playing a knock of 31 runs. With this win, Rajasthan has moved to the fifth spot with 6 points from 7 games while SRH remains at the bottom spot with just two points.

"It was a tough day and a very competitive total from Rajasthan. Jos was outstanding and had his day out. With the bat, you need a few things to go your way. For us, we have had a number of challenges over the last three weeks, but we keep fronting up and make adjustments. Jos and Sanju are key threats in their side, so we wanted to bowl Rashid to bowl as many deliveries to them as possible. It is character-building for us," Williamson told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"Fine margins and this game can change quickly. Exceptional batting from Rajasthan, but we need to build on a few things. A number of leaders in the group and it is important we stay right. He is a world-class player and I am sure a number of conversations will be had regarding having Warner back in the playing XI," he added.

Earlier, Buttler and Sanju Samson starred with the bat as Rajasthan Royals posted a score of 220/3 in the allotted twenty overs. Buttler and Samson played knocks of 124 and 48 respectively for the Royals. Riyan Parag also played a useful cameo of 15 runs from eight balls. For SRH, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, and Vijay Shankar returned with one wicket each.

On Saturday, SRH had removed David Warner as its captain and the former skipper was not even in the playing XI for the game against Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)