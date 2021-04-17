New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is just 12 runs away from registering 500 runs against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

SRH and Mumbai will be locking horns later on Saturday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and Warner would look to achieve the feat in this particular encounter.

Warner holds the record for registering most runs in MI-SRH encounters in the history of the IPL. For Mumbai Indians, Kieron Pollard has scored the most runs against SunRisers Hyderabad as he scored a total of 383 runs against the Warner-led franchise.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken the most wickets in MI-SRH encounters as he has a total of 16 wickets to his name while Lasith Malinga is at the second spot after taking 13 wickets.

Mumbai Indians has played two matches in this season so far, losing one and winning one. MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene lauded SRH for the match-winners they have in their side and he said that he expects the game to be a nail-biting one.

"I think, this season most of the games will be very closely fought. All the teams are quite strong and everyone is playing in conditions which they have to get used to. SRH is a team that always qualifies for the playoffs. They have a very good record and they are a very competitive team. They know exactly what their strengths are and they challenge any team in those strengths. Very talented individuals they have," said Jayawardene in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of MI.

SRH has lost its opening two games this season and the side would now be looking to change its fortunes. (ANI)

