Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 23 (ANI): After the last over controversy in the match against Rajasthan Royals which Delhi Capitals lost, Assistant Coach Shane Watson said that the team has to accept the decision of the umpire, whether it is right or not.

Jos Buttler's 116-run knock and Prasidh Krishna's three-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in a high-scoring match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Fined 100 per cent Match Fee, Pravin Amre Handed One-Match Ban for Breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct During DC vs RR.

"It is very disappointing what happened in that last over. Unfortunately, we were in that position in the game because we were not able to put things together for long enough throughout that game up until that point," said Shane Watson in a press conference.

"In the end, the one thing at the Delhi Capitals you don't stand for is what happened. The umpires' decision, whether it's right wrong, we have to accept it. Someone running on to the field certainly we can't accept. It's not good enough," Watson added.

Also Read | KKR vs GT, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

With 36 runs needed in the last six balls for Delhi Capitals, Rovman Powell hit six of the first two balls of the over of left-arm pacer Obed McCoy. On the third ball, he again hit a full toss ball for a maximum and that full toss according to Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and team management was a no-ball.

But the on-field umpire did not give a no-ball and even refused to consult the third umpire. Pant threatened to forfeit the match and asked both Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to come out of the field.

Assistant coach Praveen Amre entered the field to request umpires to go to the third umpire but the on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan did not budge.

"There is no question when there is a big stoppage in play like that, it can change the momentum. It gave McCoy a little bit of time to regroup as well. That stoppage did play into Rajasthan Royals' hands. It was an unfortunate stoppage. In the end, the thing is you got to accept the umpires' decision no matter what it is - whether it is a good one or not so good one. You have just got to get on with the game," he said.

"We are always taught as youngsters all the way through that we have got to accept the umpires' decision. That's what we should have done."

This was Delhi Capitals' fourth defeat in seven matches and they are now in sixth place on the IPL points table. Rajasthan Royals won their fifth match out of seven and are now at the top of the table. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)