Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): After facing the third defeat of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs on Saturday, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said his side will learn from their mistakes in the coming matches.

Spectacular half-centuries from Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik were backed by spirited performances from bowlers as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in their IPL 2022 match here at Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read | DC vs RCB Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik Shines As Royal Challengers Bangalore Return To Winning Ways.

"I think Warner batted beautifully and gave us every chance to win the match. Can't blame Marsh, it was his first match and looked a bit rusty, but we could have done better in the middle overs. The wicket got better and better as the innings went along, that over from Mustafizur was a game-changer for us," said Rishabh Pant in a post-match presentation.

Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 while all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played a sublime knock of 55 to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a defendable target of 189/5. For DC, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel bagged one wicket each.

Also Read | Juventus vs Bologna, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

"I think we could bowl according to our plans, but we were under the pump, the way DK batted in the later overs was commendable. One boundary length was shorter, so I changed Kuldeep's end and he bowled really well. We will have to talk about doing better as a team, we'll have to learn from our mistakes in the coming games," he added.

For RCB, this is their 4th win in six matches in the Indian Premier League 2022 which has taken them to the third spot. While for Delhi this is their third loss in five matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)