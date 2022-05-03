Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss against Punjab Kings and chose to bat first here at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans are at the top of the points table with 16 points, having won their last five games. In their last game, they won by six wickets against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are at the eighth position in the points table with eight points, having registered only two wins in their last five games. The side had registered a 20-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game.

Also Read | KIUG 2021: Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal’s Success Opened Doors for Next Generation of Players, Says Mumbai University TT Captain Mandar Hardikar.

Titans captain Hardik Pandya said during the toss, "Going to bat first, do not think dew will play a big role. Have to always stay on top of our games, can not be complacent. A lot of things have gone our way, but it could have gone the other way as well. I'm quite close to bowling now, but given our standing in the table, do not want to rush myself."

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal said during the toss, "Wanted to bowl first. Have lost 8 tosses out of 10. We are playing good, aggressive cricket. Just that we haven't seized key moments.

Also Read | Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Show Interest in Signing Lautaro Martinez From Inter Milan.

Playing XI: Gujarat Titans- Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Playing XI: Punjab Kings- Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)