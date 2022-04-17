Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Gujarat Titans skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans have made two changes with Wriddhiman Saha and Alzzari Joseph making their place in playing XI.

Speaking at the toss, Gujarat Titans skipper Rashid Khan said, "We would like to bowl first. Bit of stiffness in the groin area for Hardik, so as a team we didn't want to take a chance. He will rest and hopefully be back for the next game. Super excited, it's kind of a dream. So I just want to learn as much as I can and give 100 per cent. Matthew Wade is out and Saha is in. It's just to balance it out as Hardik is absent."

Speaking at the toss, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja, "We would have bowled first as well. Now we will look to put a good score on the board and put pressure on them. After the last game, we had a day off and back to basics with the training and stuff. Same team for us."

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Choudhary. (ANI)

