Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer on Monday hailed Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, and Rinku Singh after the team's win over Rajasthan Royals.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were back to winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after registering a victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh stitched a match-winning partnership which changed the momentum of the game as KKR sealed a crucial seven-wicket win.

Shreyas Iyer after the match said: "Right from the powerplay when our bowlers conceded just 36 runs and took a wicket, it was just the start we needed."

Talking about bowlers Umesh Yadav and Sunil Narine, Iyer said: "We have been talking about Umesh right from the start. He has increased his pace, bowls those hard lengths, and as a captain you just have to give him the ball to deliver. Whenever I give Sunil Narine the ball, he gets me wickets, but the batsmen don't take chances against him. He is very economical, but when he gets a wicket, he gets a big one."

Rinku Singh played a quickfire unbeaten knock of 42 which helped KKR in chasing the target against Rajasthan.

"The way Rinku is maintaining his calm, playing only his second or third game, is outstanding. He is a great asset for the franchise in the future. The way he gets his starts, he doesn't look like a newcomer," the captain said.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 158/3 (Nitish Rana 48*, Rinku Singh 42*; Trent Boult 1-25) beat Rajasthan Royals 152/5 (Sanju Samson 54, Shimron Hetmyer 27*; Tim Southee 2-46) by 7 wickets. (ANI)

