Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Avesh Khan, who was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, said that the idea was to go as fast as he could on hard length against the star KKR batsman.

A superb show by the Lucknow Super Giants pace attack led by superb efforts from Avesh Khan (3/19) and Jason Holder (3/31) helped the side clinch a clinical 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders here at MCA Stadium in Pune.

It was an extremely forgettable day at work for Knight Riders as none of its batters except Finch, Russell and Narine could touch double figures and the side surrendered helplessly to the LSG attack.

Behind LSG's massive victory was a crucial spell by fast bowler - Avesh Khan, who dismissed a dangerous batter Andre Russell, who was in hard-hitting form. "The attempt was to get Russell out, as he was going well. My aim was going with the hard lengths even if that goes for six. His wicket was the best of the three as he was on top. I look to take it one ball at a time," said Avesh Khan in a post-match presentation.

"My dad and the coaches have encouraged me to take wickets and help the team win. The conversations with the other bowlers are to execute plans according to the demands of the situations, we figure out what the track is doing and communicate it to share knowledge," said Khan.

Talking about the match, KKR won the toss and elected to field first, Shreyas Iyer-led team got off to a great start as they got LSG skipper KL Rahul for a diamond duck. But then Deepak Hooda and Quinton de Kock stitched up 71 runs partnership for the 2nd wicket. LSG struggled in the middle but some fine late order hitting by Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder guided them to put 176 runs on the board.

In reply, Andre Russell played an attacking knock of 45 off 19 but he didn't get any support from the other KKR batters. After Russell, Sunil Narine's 22 off 12 was the second-highest scorer for Kolkata. In the end, KKR were bowled out for 101 in 14.3 overs, losing by a huge margin of 75 runs.

With the win, LSG now take the top spot at the points table with 16 points. With half as points as the Super Giants, KKR lay at eighth position in the table. (ANI)

