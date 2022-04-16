Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli has left no stone unturned to prepare in the nets ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

RCB, who are sixth on the points table, will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Kohli, on the eve of the match, shared a picture from the nets session in which he can be seen training hard for the game.

"If you're immersed in the joy of doing what you love, everything else is irrelevant," Kohli captioned the post on the Koo app.

RCB had lost their last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday and will be looking to make a mark in the game against Delhi Capitals.

In the match, brilliant knocks by Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa were backed by courageous bowling performance as CSK completed a comfortable 23 runs victory over RCB.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19, an IPL statement said on Friday.

"Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment," an IPL statement read. (ANI)

