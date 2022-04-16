Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Lucknow Super Giants have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Match 26 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium - CCI, Mumbai on Saturday.

As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain KL Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

Talking about the match, LSG were back to winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after defeating the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs.

KL Rahul rose to the occasion in his 100th IPL match with an unbeaten century to help LSG post a commanding total of 199/4 before LSG won the game by 18 runs in the end.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 199-4 (KL Rahul 103*, Manish Pandey 38; Jaydev Unadkat 2-32) beat Mumbai Indians 181-9 (Suryakumar Yadav 37, Dewald Brevis 31; Avesh Khan 3-30) by 18 runs. (ANI)

