Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2022 here at the Wankhede Stadium, on Sunday.

Lucknow Super Giants will look to register their fourth win on the trot when they take the field against Rajasthan Royals. LSG have made two changes with Marcus Stoinis and Dushmantha Chameera coming into playing XI.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals had lost their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and they would hope to return to winning ways against the Lucknow Super Giants.

At the time of toss, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul said: "We're gonna look to bowl first. Even last game, I didn't have any other reason. Just that we want to know what to chase and maybe, dew might come on later. Every game starts fresh and I've not had a great game here. It always balances out. Just want to come out and do the job for the team. We're chasing, so we'll know what to do and I can pace my innings accordingly. We have a great team and that makes the team of a captain easy. When you have experienced players and about 9/10 of the players in the first XI are international players, it makes the captain's role easier. I'm enjoying the captaincy. Two changes - Lewis and Tye miss out, Stoinis and Chameera come in."

At the time of toss, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said: "We did the same thing last time (batting first), so just need to put runs on the board and defend it later. Nothing can be done about the toss, our team is well-balanced to deal with that factor. We have two changes - Kuldeep Sen in for Navdeep Saini, Rassie van der Dussen in for Yashasvi Jaiswal"

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal. (ANI)

