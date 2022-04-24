Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss against Lucknow Super Giants and chose to field first here at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Lucknow Super Giants will look forward to consolidate their chances of progressing further in the tournament with a win, with three wins in their previous five games. They are currently at fifth position in the points tally. The side lost their previous game to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 18 runs.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will be looking forward to registering their first win of the season. At present, they are at the bottom of the points tally, having lost all their seven games. Their previous game saw them succumb to a three-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings.

LSG pacer Avesh Khan will miss the game due to a niggle and Mohsin Khan will replace him.

Rohit Sharma said at the toss, "Feels good to be back here (at Wankhede). It has been a while since we played here, and we are expecting a lot of noise. Our winning record here was with a different team. We now need to play better now. We're bowling first. We have played a lot of cricket here to understand that it is a chasing ground. Good pitch, decent boundaries, and we back ourselves to chase anything down."

LSG captain KL Rahul said, "The last few games that we watched and the last few games that we played, there hasn't been a lot of dew. The toss doesn't play a part if there's no dew. We just need to be smarter with our plans. We haven't lost by big margins, it has just been small things. Hopefully we can come out here and do better. Avesh Khan misses out due to a niggle and Mohsin Khan replaces him. We got a couple of wickets in the first over in the last game but still gave away 50 runs in the powerplay. So it's just those small things that we need to correct."

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan. (ANI)

