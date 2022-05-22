Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said that he will be looking forward to correcting his mistakes after his team registered a win in their last league stage game of IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Clinical knocks by MI batters on Saturday helped five-time champions in finishing their IPL 2022 campaign on a high as they defeated DC by five wickets here at Wankhede Stadium.

"We were here to win the game. I know few teams were watching us closely, but we wanted to finish on a high. We'll try to correct the mistakes next season. It was tough after losing eight games, so we needed to rectify the mistakes," said Rohit in a post-match presentation.

But I think we performed well in the second half of the season, he said, adding "when they got to 160 I was nervous, because it was a sluggish pitch".

"It wasn't coming on to the bat nicely. I thought if you restrict a team to 150-160, it was about getting one good partnership. We didn't get off to a good start, but that (Kishan and Brevis) partnership put us in a good position," said Rohit.

"There are a lot of things, I have been talking about it, it's the collective performance that can get you through. When the bowlers did well, the batters didn't. And when the batters performed well, the bowlers didn't. We came to the party a bit too late, but at least we can take a few positives from this tournament," said Rohit, adding "every time we go into the auction, we keep an eye on the players who will play for us in a couple of cycles". We get a few youngsters who will eventually go on and play for their country, he added.

Chasing 160, Mumbai had a cautious start as their score read 27/1 after the powerplay. Anrich Nortje got the better of MI skipper Rohit Sharma in the 6th over while Ishan Kishan held firm for the five-time champions.

Runs were coming at a slow pace for Dewald Brevis and Ishan Kishan as MI's score read 62/1 at the halfway mark in the innings. In the 12th over, well-settled Ishan Kishan departed just two runs short of his fifty of Kuldeep Yadav. Shardul Thakur then removed Dewald Brevis for 37 in the 15th over.

With momentum shifting to DC's side, Tim David's carnage almost ended the game in favour of MI before he got out in the 18th over off 34. Anrich Nortje dismissed Tilak Varma (21) in the penultimate over but MI batters held the nerve to post winning runs.

With MI's win, Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the playoffs while DC have crashed out of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. (ANI)

