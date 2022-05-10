Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday registered his best T20 bowling figures.

The pacer achieved this feat during the IPL 2022 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he took a five-wicket haul and ended with a figure of 5/10, at the end of his four-over spell. This was also the fifth-best bowling figure in IPL.

Also Read | MI vs KKR Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Clinical Knights Keep Slender Playoff Hopes Alive With Thumping Win Over Mumbai Indians.

The record for the best bowling figures in IPL is held by Gujarat Titans pacer Alzarri Joseph, with a figure of 6/12, in 2019, while Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir is second on the list with 6/14, in 2008. This was followed by Australia's Adam Zampa with 6/19 in 2016 and India's Anil Kumble with 5/5 in 2009.

Coming to the match, Bumrah's five-wicket haul was undone by clinical Kolkata Knight Riders as they defeated Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in their IPL 2022 match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy here on Monday.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Reportedly Turns Down Manchester City's Offer, Set To Explore Options Outside of England.

Batting first, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana's 43 each for Kolkata and a quick unbeaten 23 by Rinku Singh guided KKR to a respectable total of 165/9. For Mumbai, Bumrah bagged five wickets while Kumar Kartikeya picked up two wickets.

On the other hand, Pat Cummins bagged three wickets in one over to derail MI's hopes while Andre Russell bagged two to guide KKR to a comfortable 52 runs win.

This is Rohit Sharma-led MI's ninth defeat in the ongoing 15th edition of the IPL. While for Kolkata, their 5th win in 12 matches have kept their 2022 campaign alive. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)