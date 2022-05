Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal said that the target of 160 runs against Delhi Capitals was a chaseable one as his team consisted of a strong batting line-up.

Delhi Capitals boosted their playoff hopes on Monday as they defeated Punjab Kings by 17 runs in their IPL 2022 match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Also Read | PBKS vs DC Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Defy Jitesh Sharma’s Fightback To Clinch 17-Run Victory Over Punjab Kings.

"Between 5-10 we lost too many wickets and that's where we lost the game. It was definitely chaseable for the batting we have, and the wicket wasn't as bad as it seemed," said Mayank in a post-match presentation.

"There's still a match to be played. Want to go out there and play the best cricket. Still haven't played our best cricket and look forward to doing that in the last game," he added.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Chelsea Show Interest To Sign Bayern Munich Star.

The PBKS skipper could not contribute to his team as he fell prey Axar Patel's spell and was bowled out for a duck.

Shardul Thakur took four wickets while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two each as Delhi bowlers restricted Punjab in their chase of 160 runs.

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh's blistering knock of 63 guided Delhi Capitals to a modest 159/7. Arshdeep Singh and Liam Livingstone bagged 3 wickets each for Punjab Kings.

With this win, Pant-led DC have now reached the 4th spot on the IPL 2022 table with 14 points against their name. The 5th placed Royal Challengers Bangalore also have 14 points but their negative Net Run Rate (NRR) has cost them dearly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)