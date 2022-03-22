Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Two of the most talented and emerging players of Indian cricket, pace sensation, Prasidh Krishna and elegant left-hander, Devdutt Padikkal - will be representing franchise Rajasthan Royals as their second franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While Krishna has played for Kolkata, Padikkal was with the Bangalore franchise. But coming into the 15th season of the IPL, the duo from Karnataka is visibly upbeat and focused on performing for the Royals.

Also Read | Jason Roy, England Batsman, Handed Suspended Two-Match Ban.

"Coming to a new franchise, I was a little bit nervous but everyone's made me feel at home straight away, and I couldn't have asked for anything better," stated 21-year-old Padikkal in a statement.

"Rajasthan Royals have always been a very proud franchise. I've heard great things from a lot of people who've been associated with the franchise. It's been a good start here and I'm really looking forward to the coming two months with the team," added Prasidh Krishna.

Also Read | Most Successful Captains in IPL: List of Skippers With Highest Win Percentage in Indian Premier League.

Prior to joining up with the team from Rajasthan, the pair had good outings in the Ranji Trophy, helping Karnataka through to the next round of the four-day tournament.

Padikkal, who amassed 260 runs at an average of 52 for his state team, spoke on his IPL preparation, "We've had a good run in domestic cricket. It was good to get some runs and contribute to the team."

"Moving from Ranji to IPL is a challenge for sure, it's about switching that mentality from red-ball cricket to white-ball cricket, and making those small adjustments needed to get going," the southpaw added.

Commenting on the Karnataka presence in the Royals dressing room this season, Prasidh said, "We've got a great bunch and obviously knowing guys like Devdutt, KC, and Karun helps to settle into a new team. Ever since we were picked up by the Royals, we've been eagerly waiting to have a great time with the franchise, and there's a strong belief we can do well."

IPL 2022 will kick start from March 26 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squaring off in the first clash. RR will be going against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game on March 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)