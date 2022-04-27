Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday praised Sunrisers Hyderabad player Shashank Singh for his batting against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

"You rock big time to allow millions to dream. Unbelievable @IPLfor the stage you provide for opportunities to the unknown. Shashank Singh. Wow. @SunRisers#IPL2022," tweeted Shastri.

Also Read | Badminton Asia Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Move to Second Round; Lakshya Sen, Sai Praneeth Crash Out of the Tournament.

In the final over by Lockie Ferguson, Shashank Singh and Marco hit four sixes collectively, with Singh hitting a hat-trick of sixes. With this, SRH finished off at 195/6. The debutant Shashank scored an unbeaten 25 off just six balls, with a four and three sixes.

Fifties from opener Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to 195/6 in their 20 overs against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday.

Also Read | World No 1 Iga Swiatek Withdraws From Madrid Open 2022 Due to Shoulder Injury.

The Gujarat Titans innings is in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)