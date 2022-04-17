Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis lavished praises on Dinesh Karthik after the wicketkeeper-batter's knock helped his side in defeating Delhi Capitals.

Spectacular half-centuries from Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik were backed by spirited performances from bowlers as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in their IPL 2022 match here at Wankhede Stadium.

"I think it is important from the top-order perspective. Batting again was a little tricky. But Maxi put the pressure back on them. But then two guys in form did well for us. Today was a bit about some planning. We haven't been as good as we would have wanted at the death. The bowlers were fantastic today. Most teams can fall away quickly seeing so much of dew. But we stuck to our plans. Nice thing to have experience," said du Plessis in a post-match presentation.

"When it is going well or not, you can reinforce the trust. DK is in the form of his life. Obviously lucky to have him in our side. I would like to have guys tell me before the game if there would be dew or not. Maybe on tired wickets, we will bat first. Just one game at a time. It is important to stay calm and composed," he added.

Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 while all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played a sublime knock of 55 to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a defendable target of 189/5. For DC, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel bagged one wicket each.

For RCB, this is their 4th win in six matches in the Indian Premier League 2022 which has taken them to the third spot. While for Delhi this is their third loss in five matches. (ANI)

