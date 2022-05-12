Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): After facing a crushing defeat against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said that he is hopeful of coming back stronger in the upcoming games.

A 144-run stand between Mitchell Marsh (89) and David Warner (52*) helped DC register an eight-wicket win against RR here at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"Very disappointing night. We were a few runs short, and a few wickets short in the middle. While we were batting the wicket was two-paced. We were 15-20 runs short. While bowling second we dropped a few catches. Really disappointed, but we would like to come back in the next game," said Sanju Samson in a post-match presentation.

"I never thought it (Marsh's lbw) could have been pad, we thought it came off the bat. We need to come back stronger after losing any game in IPL, and I hope we come back stronger. We have done that in the past. Hetmyer will be back soon," he added.

It was a memorable day for DC, who put on an all-round performance to keep their playoff hopes alive.

With this win, DC is currently in the fifth position on the points table with 12 points. RR is in the third position with 14 points. (ANI)

