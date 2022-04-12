Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Top knocks by Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa guided Chennai Super Kings to 216/4 in their IPL 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Tuesday.

Robin Uthappa played his IPL career-best inning of 88 while Shivam Dube smashed a thrilling 95* as the pair stitched a mammoth partnership of 165 runs to help CSK make the highest total of IPL 2022. For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva scalped two wickets while season debutant Josh Hazlewood picked one.

Put in to bat first, CSK managed to gather just 35 runs with the loss of one wicket in the first powerplay. Season debutant Josh Hazlewood gave RCB their first breakthrough as he removed out-of-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The Aussie quick bowled a short of a good length ball which Ruturaj Gaikwad missed and got trapped LBW. CSK got more under pressure when Moeen Ali in the 7th over went back to the pavilion after getting run out by the brilliant fielding of Suyash S Prabhudessai off Glenn Maxwell.

Shivam Dubey then joined experienced opener Robin Uthappa on the CSK and the duo then took the counter-attack on RCB bowling unit. In the middle overs, both players wreaked havoc on RCB as they managed to amass 98 runs with the brilliant run rate of 10.8 rpo.

Robin brought up his half-century in the 15th over off just 33 Balls. In the same over of Akash Deep, Shivam also brought up his fifty with three fewer deliveries than veteran CSK opener.

The 150 partnership came in 18th over for the pair off just 68 balls. Wanindu Hasaranga finally broke the 165-run stand in the penultimate over when he removed Robin for his IPL career-best 89. CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja was also dismissed in the same over.

The last over by Hazlewood saw RCB leaking 15 runs. The five-time champs ended with 17 sixes in the innings, the most for CSK in an IPL game.

Brief Scores: CSK 216/4 (Shivam Dube 95*, Robin Uthappa 88; Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2-36) vs RCB. (ANI)

