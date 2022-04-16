Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets chasing a 176-run target in just 17.5 overs here at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

The 2016 champions Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first and their pacers gave their team an ideal start picking up three wickets in the first six overs of powerplay. T Natarajan was the pick of the Hyderabad picking up three wickets while Umran Malik picked up two. With the bat, Rahul Tripathi played a blistering knock of 71 off 37 balls and Aiden Markram scored an unbeaten 68 from 36 balls to guide their team to the third win of the season in five matches.

"It was a step up. With the ball to take early wickets against Kolkata, who keep coming at us, helped us. Our death bowling was superb. To go out there and chase it with Rahul and Markram playing so well. All in all a fantastic performance, " said SunRisers Hyderbad captain Kane Williamson in the post-match presentation ceremony.There were two Proteas cricketers in the Kane Williamson-led side Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram. Both delivered for the team as Jansen replaced opener, Aaron Finch, in the second over of the match and finished with figures of 1/26 in four overs. Aiden Markram too played a brilliant knock of 68 at a strike rate of 188.88. "Both Jansen and Markram are big players for us. Marco with his bouncers and with the new ball is key. Umran is unique that he touches the 150 mark. He goes for four on many occasions which is not ideal but he is always looking to improve. There are little things to improve on. The guys are working hard and good to see the improvement, " said Kane Williamson.

With this thumping win, SunRisers Hyderabad are now in the seventh spot in the IPL points table with three wins in five matches and they will next face Punjab Kings on Sunday. (ANI)

