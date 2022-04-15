Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Delhi Capitals' fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed expressed his excitement about playing at the Wankhede Stadium for the first time this season.

The Delhi Capitals picked up two crucial points after registering a 44-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Brabourne Stadium last Sunday.

"The ball swings at the Wankhede Stadium and, therefore, we have been waiting to play there. We are excited and hopefully, we can utilize the conditions, swing the ball well and take wickets," said Khaleel Ahmed ahead of the clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Speaking about the Royal Challengers Bangalore team, the fast bowler said, "The Royal Challengers Bangalore are a good team and it's enjoyable to play against a good team. It's going to be challenging for us as they have good batters. But I am excited about facing the challenge."

Ahmed also spoke about the long break the Delhi Capitals have had before their next match, "Our preparations are going on very well. We've had a long break so it's been good for fast bowlers as we need more rest. We've had some sessions in the swimming pool and training sessions in the gym in the last few days."

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match which will be played here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. (ANI)

