By Vishesh Roy

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Tuesday narrowed down on TATA as title sponsor for the upcoming edition of the league after Vivo expressed its will to pull out.

Also Read | How to Watch India vs South Africa 3rd Test 2021-22 Day 1 Live Streaming Online on Star Sports? Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA Match & Cricket Score Updates on TV.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that TATA is indeed being looked at as the title sponsor.

"Yes, we are looking at TATA as the title sponsor after it came to light that VIVO wants to terminate its contract. Two years are still left in the contract hence Tata will be the main sponsor for the remaining time period," the source said.

Also Read | Chris Morris, South African All-Rounder, Retires from All Forms of Cricket.

Vivo still has two years left in its sponsorship deal with the league and as a result, during this period, Tata will remain the main sponsor.

Indian Premier League's (IPL) two new teams -- Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital's Ahmedabad team on Tuesday received the formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The formal clearance was given after a meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Tuesday and both Ahmedabad and Lucknow have also been given a time frame for player signing before the mega auction takes place. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)