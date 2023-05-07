Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 7 (ANI): Following his side's 56-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya skipper said that Rashid Khan's catch to dismiss a dangerous Kyle Mayers served as a game-changer.

An explosive half-century by a returning Quinton de Kock and his 88-run opening stand with Kyle Mayers went in vain as a four-wicket-haul from Mohit Sharma helped Gujarat Titans (GT) clinch a 56-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"I cannot ask anything more from the boys. The way the game changed after that, at one point I thought the game was even stevens and that catch was match-changing. We were both driving at 100kph as a team but that catch caused a bump in their chase. I do not think there will be bragging rights with Krunal. Our love is too strong, I hope he does well. I would have been happier if things had gotten closer and he had some bragging rights too," said Hardik in a post-match presentation.

Put to bat first by LSG, GT were off to a fantastic start, with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill hitting centuries for fun.

Saha brought up his half-century in 20 balls, the quickest by a GT batter. The sixth over went for 15 runs, including a six each by both openers. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, GT was at 78/0.

The gigantic 142-run opening stand was broken by Avesh Khan, who dismissed Saha for 81 off 43 balls. His knock consisted of 10 fours and four sixes, with substitute Prerak Mankad taking a fine catch at deep square leg. GT was at 142/1 in 12.1 overs.

GT ended their innings at 227/2, with Gill unbeaten at 94 off 51 balls, consisting of two fours and seven sixes and David Miller at 21* off 12 balls, consisting of two fours and a six.

Avesh Khan (1/34) and Mohsin Khan (1/42) took a wicket each for LSG.

In chase of 228 runs, LSG was off to a great start thanks to an 88-run opening stand between a returning Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers (48 in 32 balls, seven fours and two sixes). But after Mayers' dismissal, GT took control in the second half of the innings. In the final 10 overs, GT gave away only 71 runs and took six wickets. de Kock's 71 off 42 balls, consisting of seven fours and three sixes went in vain.

With a spell of 4/29 in four overs, Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami got one wicket each.

Gill was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

With this win, GT has strengthened its hold at the top spot, with eight wins, three losses and 16 points. LSG on the other hand is at third position with five wins, five losses and a total of 11 points.

Brief Scores: GT: 227/2 (Shubman Gill 94*, Wriddhiman Saha 81*, Avesh Khan 1/34) won against LSG: 171/7 (Quinton de Kock 71, Kyle Mayers 48, Mohit Sharma 4/29). (ANI)

