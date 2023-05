Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 7 (ANI): Explosive half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha powered Gujarat Titans to a massive 227/2 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

This is GT's highest score in IPL history.

Put to bat first by LSG, GT was off to a fantastic start, with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill hitting centuries for fun.

Mohsin Khan was hit for 22 runs in the fourth over, including two fours and two sixes by Saha. This helped GT breach the 50-run mark in just four overs.

Saha brought up his half-century in 20 balls, the quickest by a GT batter. The sixth over went for 15 runs, including a six each by both openers. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, GT was at 78/0, with Saha (54*) and Gill (22*) unbeaten at the crease.

The eighth over bowled by Kyle Mayers gave away 16 runs, including a no-ball and three fours by Saha.

GT reached the 100-run mark in 8.1 overs. In this ninth over bowled by Ravi Bishnoi, the spinner was hit for 17 runs, including two sixes by Gill.

Halfway through the innings, GT was at 121/0, with Saha (74*) and Gill (43*) unbeaten at the crease.

Gill brought up his fourth half-century of the season in just 29 balls. He was dealing in sixes.

The gigantic 142-run opening stand was broken by Avesh Khan, who dismissed Saha for 81 off 43 balls. His knock consisted of 10 fours and four sixes, with substitute Prerak Mankad taking a fine catch at deep square leg. GT was at 142/1 in 12.1 overs.

GT crossed the 150-run mark in 13.4 overs.

In the 15th over, Marcus Stoinis was hit for 20 runs, including a six each by skipper Hardik Pandya and Gill. At the end of 15 overs, GT was at 176/1, with Pandya (23*) and Gill (67*) unbeaten.

Mohsin ended a brief, but an effective 42-run stand between Pandya-Gill, with Pandya getting caught by his brother Krunal at extra cover for 25 off 15 balls, consisting of four and two sixes. GT was at 184/2 in 16 overs.

GT reached the 200-run mark in 17.4 overs.

Gill started the final over with a six.

GT ended their innings at 227/2, with Gill unbeaten at 94 off 51 balls, consisting of two fours and seven sixes and David Miller at 21* off 12 balls, consisting of two fours and a six.

Avesh Khan (1/34) and Mohsin Khan (1/42) took a wicket each for LSG.

Brief Scores: GT: 227/2 (Shubman Gill 94*, Wriddhiman Saha 81*, Avesh Khan 1/34) vs LSG. (ANI)

