Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 7 (ANI): Following his side's 56-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Shubman Gill said that he had hit no sixes in his last two matches, so he was dealing mostly in maximums, adding that he is always working on his skills.

An explosive half-century by a returning Quinton de Kock and his 88-run opening stand with Kyle Mayers went in vain as a four-wicket-haul from Mohit Sharma helped Gujarat Titans (GT) clinch a 56-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"They (LSG while batting) were going well in the powerplay but our bowlers bowled well especially Mohit (Sharma) bhai. They restricted their batting lineup to under 180 which was a great effort. Just to be able to share his (Wriddhiman Saha) experience, I stand next to him at slip, it is phenomenal with the way he keeps going, he has been playing since the first IPL season. I did not get much to bat in the first few overs but it is important to not get carried away with what your partner is doing. I had not hit sixes in the last two matches and today I struck a few, I always keep working on my skills," said Gill in a post-match presentation.

With this knock, Shubman raced to the second spot in the race for the Orange Cap. In 11 matches, he has scored 469 runs at an average of 46.90 and a strike rate of over 143. He has four half-centuries in the IPL 2023 and is also the second-highest run-getter this season.

Put to bat first by LSG, GT were off to a fantastic start, with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill hitting centuries for fun.

Saha brought up his half-century in 20 balls, the quickest by a GT batter. The sixth over went for 15 runs, including a six each by both openers. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, GT was at 78/0.

The gigantic 142-run opening stand was broken by Avesh Khan, who dismissed Saha for 81 off 43 balls. His knock consisted of 10 fours and four sixes, with substitute Prerak Mankad taking a fine catch at deep square leg. GT was at 142/1 in 12.1 overs.

GT ended their innings at 227/2, with Gill unbeaten at 94 off 51 balls, consisting of two fours and seven sixes and David Miller at 21* off 12 balls, consisting of two fours and a six.

Avesh Khan (1/34) and Mohsin Khan (1/42) took a wicket each for LSG.

In chase of 228 runs, LSG was off to a great start thanks to an 88-run opening stand between a returning Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers (48 in 32 balls, seven fours and two sixes). But after Mayers' dismissal, GT took control in the second half of the innings. In the final 10 overs, GT gave away only 71 runs and took six wickets. de Kock's 71 off 42 balls, consisting of seven fours and three sixes went in vain.

With a spell of 4/29 in four overs, Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami got one wicket each.

Gill was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

With this win, GT has strengthened its hold at the top spot, with eight wins, three losses and 16 points. LSG on the other hand is at third position with five wins, five losses and a total of 11 points.

Brief Scores: GT: 227/2 (Shubman Gill 94*, Wriddhiman Saha 81*, Avesh Khan 1/34) won against LSG: 171/7 (Quinton de Kock 71, Kyle Mayers 48, Mohit Sharma 4/29). (ANI)

