Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): Following the three-run loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni said that they failed to rotate strike against spinners in the middle overs and the ownership of the loss should come from the batters.

A nail-biting match came to a dramatic end with Sandeep Sharma barely managing to defend 21 runs in the final over and RR stood victorious over CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

"I think in the middle overs we needed a bit more strike rotation, there was not much for the spinners but they had experienced spinners and we could not rotate strike. It was not that difficult and the ownership (of the loss) should come from the batters. It was good that we could reach striking distance (of the target) as we were the last pair. It really affects the net-run rate (NRR) when you get to the last phase of the tournament," said Dhoni in the post-match presentation.

"You see the field, see the bowler and what the bowler is trying to do, after that just stand still and wait for them to commit the mistake, if they bowl in good areas then good luck to them. I would wait for it and that is something which has worked for me, you need to back your strength and my strength is to hit straight. There was a bit of dew and once the ball went to the outfield it became easier for the batters. Overall I was very happy with the bowlers," added the skipper.

Dhoni said that he was not aware that this was his 200th game as skipper for CSK in IPL.

"I really did not know it was my 200th (game as CSK skipper) and milestones do not really matter for me, it is about how you are performing and the results," concluded Dhoni.

With this win, RR is the table-toppers, having won three out of their four matches. They have a total of six points. CSK is in the fifth spot with two wins and two losses and a total of four points.

Coming to the match, after being put to bat first by CSK, RR posted 175/8 in their 20 overs. After Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) fell early, Jos Buttler (52 off 36 balls, with one four and three sixes) put on a 77-run stand for the second wicket with Devdutt Paddikal (38 off 26 balls, with five boundaries). In the middle order, knocks from Ravichandran Ashwin (30 in 22 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer (30* in 18 balls, with one four and two sixes) helped RR reach a competitive total.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/21) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Tushar Deshpande (2/37) and Akash Singh (2/40) also took two wickets but leaked runs. Moeen Ali took 1/21 in his two overs.

During the chase of 176 runs, CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early for just eight runs. Following that, a 68-run stand followed between Ajinkya Rahane (31 off 19 balls with two fours and a six) and Devon Conway. Conway went on to make 50 in 38 balls, consisting of six fours, but failed to get support from the other end.

With CSK at 113/6 in 15 overs, MS Dhoni and Jadeja tried to win it for CSK but fell short by three runs. CSK finished at 172/6 in their 20 overs, with Dhoni (32* off 17 balls, with one four and three sixes) and Jadeja (25* in 15 balls, one four and two sixes) stitching a 59-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Ashwin (2/25) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/27) were the pick of the bowlers for RR. Adam Zampa and Sandeep Sharma took a wicket each.

Ashwin's all-round performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' title.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 172/6 (Devon Conway 50(37), MS Dhoni 32* (17) and Ravichandran Ashwin 2/25) and Rajasthan Royals 175/8 (Jos Buttler 52(36), Devdutt Padikkal 38(26) and Ravindra Jadeja 2/21) vs Chennai Super Kings. (ANI)

