Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Batter Ajinkya Rahane turned back the clock with an impeccable half-century mixing class and explosiveness, helping Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secure a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

With this win, CSK has jumped to fourth position in the points table with two wins and a loss and four points. On the other hand, MI is at eighth position in the points table, having lost both of their games so far.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Receives Special Request to ‘Not Leave CSK Captaincy’ From Flight Pilot While Travelling During IPL 2023.

In chase of 158, pacer Jason Behrendorff delivered a huge blow to CSK, castling Devon Conway for a duck. CSK was 0/1 in 0.4 overs.

The game picked up pace in the fourth over bowled by Arshad Khan, in which the bowler was smashed by Ajinkya Rahane for 6,4,4,4,4,1. The over gave away a total of 23 runs.

Also Read | Manish Pandey Joins Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Others With Unique Feat Achieved During RR vs DC IPL 2023 Match.

Rahane was dealing in boundaries and sixes, smashing a pull over deep-midwicket to bring up his side's 50 in 4.3 overs.

The veteran middle-order batter lit up the stadium, hitting Piyush Chawla for two straight fours to bring up his 50 in just 19 balls, consisting of six fours and three sixes.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, CSK was at 68/1, with Rahane (53*) and Gaikwad (8*) unbeaten.

Piyush Chawla put an end to an 82-run stand between Rahane-Gaikwad, dismissing the former for 61 off 27 balls, consisting of seven fours and three sixes after he was caught by Suryakumar Yadav at long-on. CSK was 82/2 in 8 overs.

Halfway through the innings, CSK was at 97/2 in ten overs, with Shivam Dube (9*) joining Ruturaj Gaikwad (20*) at the crease.

CSK crossed the 100-run mark in 10.4 overs.

Dube and Gaikwad started to build a partnership. But their stand was cut short to 43 runs after Kumar Kartikeya's spin castled Dube while he attempted to cut. The batter had to go for 28 off 26 balls, consisting of two fours and a six. CSK was at 125/3 in 14.2 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, CSK was at 135/3, with Gaikwad (36*) and Ambati Rayadu (3*) unbeaten.

CSK crossed the 150-run mark in 17.3 overs.

The Men in Yellow completed their run chase successfully, finishing at 159/3 in 18.1 overs, with Gaikwad unbeaten at 40 off 36 balls consisting of three fours and a six and Rayadu at 20 off 16 balls with three fours.

Behrendorff, Chawla and Kartikeya took one wicket each.

Earlier, a fantastic show put up by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinners, led from the front by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, helped the visitors restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to a modest 157/8 in their 20 overs of their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Put to bat first by CSK, MI was off to a solid start. Openers Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma played some aggressive strokes.

While Rohit started the game by hitting Deepak Chahar for two fours in the first over, Ishan welcomed IPL debutant Sisanda Magala by smashing him for three fours in the third over, which gave away 14 runs.

But on the final ball of the fourth over, Tushar Deshpande's delivery hit the skipper's middle stump, sending him back for 21 off 13 balls. MI was 38/1 in four overs.

Cameron Green and Ishan attempted to rebuild the inning after one early wicket.MI crossed the 50-run mark in 5.2 overs.

At the end of the powerplay, MI was at 61/1, with Kishan (31*) and Green (7*) unbeaten on the crease.

When it seemed that MI could capitalise on a strong start in the powerplay, spinners Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja pushed the game in CSK's favour as Kishan (32 off 21 balls),

Suryakumar Yadav (1), Green (12 off 11 balls) and Arshad Khan (2) were dismissed quickly.

Half of the MI side was back in the hut for 76 runs in 9.1 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, MI was at 84/5, with Tim David (3*) joining Tilak Verma (11*).

MI crossed the 100-run mark in 12.5 overs with help of a six over fine leg from Tilak, but the batter was dismissed on the next ball by Jadeja for 22 off 18 balls. MI was reduced to 102/6 in 13 overs.

David was joined by Tristan Stubbs. At the end of 15 overs, MI was at 109/6, with Stubbs (3*) and David (12*) unbeaten.

Stubbs' stay at the crease was short-lived as he could score only five in 10 balls before he lost his wicket to Sisanda Magala after being caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad. MI was 113/7 in 16 overs.

In the next over, David tried to ease off some pressure by hitting Deshpande for two sixes and a four, but Ajinkya Rahane caught him at deep midwicket for 31 off 22 balls, consisting of four and two sixes. MI was 131/8 in 17 overs.

MI crossed the 150-run mark in 19.4 overs.

MI finished their innings at 157/8, with Hritik Shokeen (18*) and Piyush Chawla (5*) unbeaten.

Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, taking 3/20 in his four overs. Santner and Deshpande took two while Magala took one.

Brief Scores: MI: 157/8 (Ishan Kishan 32, Tim David 31, Ravindra Jadeja 3/20) lost to CSK: 159/3 in 18.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 61, Ruturaj Gaikwad 40, Kumar Kartikeya 1/24). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)