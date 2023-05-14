Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals registered an unwanted record in their list after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Chasing a total of 172, RR ended their innings by scoring the third-lowest score in IPL history. They bundled out 59 in 10.3 overs. RCB won the match by massive 112 runs in Jaipur on Sunday.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Wayne Parnell, Spinners Shine As Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Rajasthan Royals by 112 Runs, Stay Alive in Playoff Race.

RCB has the record of scoring the lowest total in the IPL tournament, they were bundled out of 49 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017. Meanwhile, RR also have the second-lowest total in their name as they scored just 58 runs against the same opponent RCB in the year 2009.

While chasing a target of 172, RR batters failed to deal with the intensity and aggression of the RCB bowlers. Mohammed Siraj set the tone of the game as he dismissed in-form batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for a two-ball duck.

Also Read | Lowest Totals in IPL History: Rajasthan Royals Bowled Out for 59 Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Register Tournament’s Third-Lowest Score.

Jos Buttler's poor run with the bat continued as he followed the footsteps of his partner for a score of a two-ball duck.

RR skipper Samson played a half-committed shot which went straight into the hands of Anuj Rawat. After facing 10 balls, RR had lost their three batters for a score of 7. As Buttler and Samson became the victims of Parnell, the middle-order battlers were left with too much to do in the next 18 overs.With wickets falling like a house of cards, the English batter Root cracked under the pressure which was mounting up with every single ball. He became Parnell's third victim after scoring 10(15).

One of the shining stars of this IPL Dhruv Jurel had the perfect opportunity to leave his mark by giving RR a chance to fight back against the odds. But Bracewell didn't allow such a situation to unfold as he dismissed Jurel for a score of 1(7).

After Ashwin's departure, Hetmyer couldn't keep up the momentum as he was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell for a score of 35(19).After his dismissal, RR ended up losing both of their wickets in the 11th over of the game. They ended their innings with a score of 59/10.

Earlier, RCB's in-form openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis came to bat, and they gave a solid start to the team. At the end of the powerplay, RCB were at 42/0. Faf du Plessis 23* off 199 balls and Virat Kohli 17 off 17 balls.

The duo added a 50-run partnership in 6.3 overs however, Virat dismissed quickly in the 7th over when Asif delivered a slower bowl. Virat scored 18 off 19 balls.

Glenn Maxwell then joined Faf in the middle, both together added 50 runs on the scoreboard off 38 balls. RCB brought their 100-run mark in 13.2 overs.

RCB skipper brought his seventh fifty in the season, smashing a half-century in 41 balls. But in the same over, Asif picked the scalp of Faf with a full-length delivery.

In the next over, Adam Zampa who has made his return to the team dismissed Mahipal Lomror who scored just one run facing two balls.

Maxwell clinched his fifty off 30 balls in the 16.5 over. Sandeep Sharma cleared Maxwell with a brilliant Yorker hitting the wickets in the 17.3 overs.

In the last over Anuj Rawat showed some class by hitting two consecutive sixes and one four providing RCB 171/5 in 20 overs.

Adam Zampa proved his place in the side, as he took two wickets by conceding just 25 runs. Asif also picked two scalps whereas Sandeep Sharma dismissed one batter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)