New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting believes his team can script a great comeback in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and win their remaining games in the tournament.

The Capitals are placed at the bottom of the table with eight points from 11 matches. Ponting said DC have been massively affected by Rishabh Pant's absence from the 2023 edition.

"In Delhi Capitals you work with young people. I love working with young people. It has not gone all wrong as yet. We have three more games to play and can win it. Rishabh Pant was not there since the beginning. Rishabh's accident is a huge setback for any team and franchise. Prithvi Shaw couldn't do well. We just haven't played well enough. Anrich Nortje has returned home and all that has affected the balance of the side," Ponting said at an event.

"We still can do well and we still have a chance and we have two matches to play against Punjab Kings and one against Chennai Super Kings. We can still bounce back. Batting against CSK was not good and that has unfortunately been the situation throughout the season," he added.

Australia and India will lock horns in June's ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval.

The one-off Test will take place at the iconic south London venue between June 7 and June 11, with June 12 to be used as a reserve day.

Former Australia batter Ponting believes Australian players are more suited to English conditions and will have more of an edge than India.

"Both India and Australia are competitive and they have played good cricket in past two years. The balls used in English conditions are going to be different. It's going to be Kookaburra ball. The match is also a six-day affair so there's going to be a result. English conditions are more suited to Australia so they have more of an edge I think than India. I think David Warner will play the WTC final. In Ashes also he will play in the first few Test matches," Ponting said. (ANI)

