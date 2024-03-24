Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 24 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah made a return to the competition with a stunning spell, restricting Gujarat Titans (GT) to just 168/6 in their 20 overs during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

During the match, Bumrah was simply scintillating. After missing out on last season due to injury, it did not look like that the pacer was making his return after missing so many games. He took 3/14 in his quota of four overs, leaking runs at an economy rate of 3.50.

He took crucial wickets of Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudarshan and the 'finisher' David Miller. The yorker bowled to Bumrah was surely the biggest highlight.

Now in 121 IPL games, Bumrah has taken 148 wickets at an average of 22.92 and a strike rate of 18.69, with the best bowling figures of 5/10. Just two more wickets will help him achieve the milestone of 150 IPL wickets, becoming the 11th player in the league to do so.

A look at the wickets by Bumrah:

https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1771907257799786942

https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1771923995723497505

Bumrah now also has the most three-wicket hauls in the history of IPL, a total of 17 three-wicket hauls.

Coming to the match, MI put GT to bat first, and last year's runners-up made 168/6 in 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan (45 in 39 balls, with three fours and a six), skipper Shubman Gill (31 in 22 balls, with three fours and a six) and Rahul Tewatia (22 in 15 balls, with two fours and a six) made major contributions.

Bumrah (3/14), Gerald Coetzee (2/27) and Piyush Chawla (1/31) were among the wickets for MI.

MI needs to score 169 runs to start their tournament with a win. (ANI)

