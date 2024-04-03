Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Mayank Yadav's pace left Royal Challengers Bengaluru rattled as Lucknow Super Giants clinched a thumping 28-run victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

LSG's camp was ecstatic after the victory which was summed up by KL Rahul's wide smile and Mayank being hugged by head coach Justin Langer.

Also Read | RCB IPL 2024 Playoff Chances: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Current Position on Points Table With Net Run Rate, Matches Won and Upcoming Games.

Chasing a challenging 182, Siddharth opened the attack for LSG and asked some questions from Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.

Both batters adjusted to the line and length and smashed 25 runs in three overs. Kohli's six over Naveen ul-Haq's head straight into the lightscreen was the highlight of the RCB's blitz.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: LSG Move to Fourth Spot After 28-Run Victory Over MI, RR Stay on Top.

RCB's innings started to fall apart after Siddharth dismissed Kohli (22) and skipper Faf du Plessis (19) got run out in the next over.

Mayank showed how much damage he is capable of causing with his pace as he removed Glenn Maxwell for a two-ball duck.

By the eighth over, RCB were reduced to 58/4. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Rajat Patidar and Anju Rawat tried to repair the damage with a 36-run stand but Mayank Yadav once again turned it up a notch to provide the breakthrough.

Mahipal Lomror's quick-fire 33(13) proved to be insufficient as RCB succumbed to a 28-run defeat.

RCB skipper du Plessis won the toss and put LSG to bat.

Opening batters KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock went all guns blazing as the visitors raced to the 50-run mark in 5.2 overs after Rahul tonked a six off Glenn Maxwell.

Maxwell had the last laugh as he dismissed the LSG skipper Rahul in the same over. The right-hand batter was able to score 20 runs off 14 balls with the help of two maximums.

After Rahul's dismissal, left-hand batter Devdutt Padikkal came out to bat. He was dismissed by right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj after scoring just six runs in the ninth over when the team score was 73.

After Padikkal's wicket, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis came out to the crease.

De Kock completed his fifty on the fourth ball of the 12th over as he smashed a boundary on the bowling of left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar. On the last ball of the same over, the Lucknow-based franchise completed their 100 runs as the left-hander scored a maximum.

Stoinis was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 24 runs in 15 balls which included two sixes and a four in his innings. He was dismissed by Maxwell in the 14th over when the team score was 129 runs. Stoinis built a partnership of 56 runs with De Kock before going back.

After Stoinis's dismissal, Nicholas Pooran came into the middle. He along with the 31-year-old built a partnership of just 14 runs before De Kock was sent back to the dressing room after playing a magnificent knock of 81 runs in 56 balls with the help of eight fours and five sixes.

After the dismissal of the South African batter, young Ayush Badoni came out to bat along with Pooran. Badoni was sent back without opening his account.

Pooran played an unbeaten knock of 40 runs in just 21 balls with the help of five sixes and a four in his innings.

The pick of the bowlers for RCB was Maxwell who snapped two wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 23 runs. One wicket each was grabbed by Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Reece Topley in their respective spell of four overs.

Brief Score: Lucknow Super Giants 181/5 in 20 overs (Quinton De Kock 81, Nicholas Pooran 40*, Glenn Maxwell 2/23) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 153 (Mahipal Lomror 33, Rajat Patidar 29; Mayank Yadav 3-14). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)