Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 17 (ANI): Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to field against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The Gujarat-based franchise are coming into this game on the back of a win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 3 wickets in their previous match. Gill's team, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency in the tournament, winning only three of the seven matches they have featured in.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are coming into this game after beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 6 wickets. They are currently at ninth on the IPL standings with four points after winning 2 of 6 league matches.

Speaking at the toss, DC skipper Rishabh Pant confirmed that David Warner will be missing the match against Gujarat, with Sumit Kumar replacing the Aussie batter.

"We'll bowl first. It's an unknown wicket, our batting is strong and we would want to chase, there could be some dew in the second innings as well. We'll have to play good cricket, just taking one match at a time. Death bowling has been a little concern, but at the same time, the bowlers are getting better with every match. We're looking at gaining some momentum. We're playing almost the same team - David Warner is sitting out, Sumit Kyumar is back," Pant said.

Gill said that Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller are back in the first eleven, adding that Sandeep Warrier will be making his debut for the Gujarat-based franchise.

"We would have bowled first as well, looks like a good wicket, last night there was no dew, hopefully it'll stay the same today. We have been playing some good cricket even in the matches that we lost, just couldn't nail the big moments. Magnificent stadium, we'll get some excellent support. Three changes for us. Saha is back, so is Miller and Warrier makes his debut for us, he replaces Umesh Yadav," Gill said.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (Wk/C), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed. (ANI)

