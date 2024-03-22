Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the blockbuster opening clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 here at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

CSK will head into the high-voltage Southern derby with a new captain, as MS Dhoni handed over the baton to opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Also Read | RCB in 7/0 in 1 Over | CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis Start Proceedings.

The CSK and RCB have faced each other in 31 matches so far, where Chennai won 20 and Bengaluru registered just 10 victories.

Four overseas players Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman and domestic player Sameer Rizvi are making their debut for CSK.

Also Read | Spain vs Colombia, International Friendly 2024 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of NED vs SCO on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Speaking at the time of the toss, Faf du Plessis said, "We'll bat first. Looks like a good wicket, conditions here are a bat-first wicket. First time back here, great to see the Chennai fans again but I'm here with RCB and hopefully we can turn over a very good CSK team. Prep has been good, we need to turn up now. A seasoned campaigner brings that experience. Really good, our bowling resources fit well. Got more backup. Hopefully, injuries don't bother us too much. Alzarri Joseph comes in tonight, got a few spinners in the middle. And since we are batting first, we'll see how it goes."

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said, "Feel privileged. But I want to try and be in my shoes, not fill anybody's shoes. (On captaincy) I got to know last week, but Mahi Bhai hinted at it last year. Everyone is experienced here, sadly we are missing Conway and Pathirana. We've got Rachin and Mitchell coming in this year so they should fit in well. Looks like a good pitch, a hard surface that should hold up well for the second innings. Four overseas - Mitchell, Rachin, Fizz and Theekshana. The domestic player Sameer Rizvi is making his debut as well."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar and Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Deshpande. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)